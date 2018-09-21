€262k additional funding to tackle disadvantage in Louth announced

Louth is to receive an additional €262,000 in funding, under the Community Enhancement Programme (CEP) to help tackle disadvantage in the county.

The Community Enhancement Programme provides capital grants in order to address disadvantage as identified in the Local Economic and Community Plan.

The announcement was made today by Fine Gael TD, Fergus O'Dowd.

Today’s allocation for Louth follows on from a separate allocation of €145k under the Community Enhancement Programme earlier this year.

This brings to €408,000, the amount approved to tackle disadvantage in the county under the programme this year.

The CEP was originally launched in May 2018 and provides a flexible and targeted approach to funding those communities most in need, while reducing the level of administration involved.

Deputy O'Dowd said: “The applications currently being processed will bring a range of benefits to all areas of our local communities, such as childcare groups, playgrounds, recreational groups, sports grounds, landscaping, and the elderly.

“Typical enhancements under the programme could include the renovation of community centres, community amenities, improvements to town parks and common areas and spaces, and the purchase of equipment which is used to benefit the community.

The Fine Gael TD concluded, "the additional funding has been allocated in a way that takes deprivation levels into account and I am confident that those communities who need it most, whether in towns or rural areas, will benefit.”