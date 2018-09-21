Primary schools in Louth asked to plant a tree for Tree Day

The Tree Council of Ireland is calling on primary school children across Louth, to get involved in Tetra Pak Tree Day on Thursday 4th October 2018.

The event which is supported by Tetra Pak aims to give children, teachers and parents, the opportunity to put down the school books, get outdoors and connect directly with nature.

As part of Tetra Pak Tree Day, up to 1,000 native tree saplings will be made available through the Tree Day website for primary school children to plant on their school grounds.

There is also an opportunity for children and teachers to win an iPad for their class. More details about the campaign including guided woodland walks, class lessons, videos, fun tree facts, activities and more can be found on www.treeday.ie.

The theme for this year’s campaign is “Be nature nice! or Bí dóighiúil don dúlra!”

Each year Tetra Pak Tree Day places a focus on a different native tree. This year the spotlight is on the Guelder-rose, or Caor chon in Irish.

The Guelder-rose is a small deciduous tree, sometimes reaching a height of 4 metres, that grows in dampish areas in hedges and small woods.

It bears discs of creamy white flowers in early summer, making it excellent for pollinators, and produces bunches of translucent bright red berries in early autumn, which are loved by birds.

The Guelder-rose is an important native tree that supports Ireland’s natural habitats and preserves biodiversity.

To find out more about this year’s campaign, watch the Tree Day Video and claim a FREE Guelder-rose tree sapling for your class, visit www.treeday.ie .