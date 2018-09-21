District Court
Wallet found in Ardee made property of the State
Ardee District Court
File photograph
A wallet containing €100 which was handed into Gardai in Ardee has been made the property of the state.
An application came before Ardee District Court on Monday last to dispose of the property to the state.
Garda Anthony Connor said the wallet was handed into the Garda Station over a year ago, and there were no ownership details on it.
Judge Coughlan made an order that the wallet go to the state.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on