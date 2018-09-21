Number of homes in Dundalk area still without power

A number of homes in the Dundalk area are still without power this morning following Wednesday's storm.

In Kilkerley, Dundalk, ten homes have been without electricity since Wednesday morning.

ESB Networks say they currently working to repair the fault and estimate it will power restored by 6 pm today.

The power outage was caused by a tree falling on electric cables. ESB Networks had initially estimated that power would be restored by 8 pm last night.

It has since indicated that power would be restored by this evening.