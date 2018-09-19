Dundalk among worst affected as ESB work to reconnect homes

ESB Networks say that Dundalk is among the most affected areas in the country today, following gale force winds from Storm Ali with gusts of over 140 km/h over the course of this morning.

More than 140,000 homes, farms and businesses in the country have been affected. The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.

ESB Networks stress that if you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999.