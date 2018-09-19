Mother of two who was stabbed to death in Dundalk named locally

The woman who was fatally stabbed yesterday afternoon at Linenhall Street in Dundalk, has been named locally as Ingrida Maciokaite, a 31-year old Lithuanian mother of a one-year-old and six-year-old child.

As has been reported by LMFM news this morning, the victim had been living in Dundalk for eight years and worked locally in the Avenue Stores shop.

The woman died after being stabbed multiple times, according to LMFM news, at the Bridgewater Mews apartments on Linenhall Street around 2.45pm yesterday.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the assault or who may have information or to any drivers who may have dash cam footage to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station on 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.