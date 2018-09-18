MET EIREANN: Louth hit with Status Orange warning

According to Met Éireann a status orange wind warning has been issued for Louth.

The warning was issued this morning and is active from 5am on Wednesday until 1pm that afternoon.

It will affect 12 other counties including Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

Storm Ali is expected to track west to northwest from the early hours of Wednesday morning with gusts of 120 km/hr.