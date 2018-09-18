Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 18 September 2018

The death has occurred of James John (Jimmy) Smith of Bellurgan, Dundalk, Louth / Ballyclare, Antrim

On 16 September 2018, peacefully at his home.

Jimmy beloved husband of Miriam nee Short, and dear brother of Margie Finigan. Deeply regretted by his wife, sister, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home In Belurgan from 4pm until 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday afternoon to St. Nicholas' Parish Church, Dundalk, arriving for Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Churchyard, Ballymascanlon.

May he rest in peace



