Dundalk's Multihog earns €1.5 millon North America deal

Multihog, the Dundalk based tractor manufacturer, has announced a brand new deal with North American machinery buyers worth up to €1.5 million, as part of Enterprise Ireland's inward buyer visit taking place this week.

The company make a range of tractors that allow for easy adaptation through a range of attachments to perform a variety of functions. Multihog sells its product through a global network of 55 dealers who serve municipalities, airports, and facilities management companies.

10 leading airport and municipal equipment dealers are participating on this week's Enterprise Ireland led visit to Dundalk, Co. Louth, which aims to promote the strength and growing capability of Ireland’s machinery manufacturing offering.

Among the other companies showcasing their wares to international buyers this week are local company Oriel Flues and Monaghan based Combilift as well as Archway Products, MDS International, Oxymem, Major Equipment, Skip-Tracks and Multi-Sweep (Rota Contracts).

Multihog are based out of the Finnabair Industrial Estate in Dundalk, in a new 89,000 sq. ft. six-acre facility. Today's announcement of €1.5 million in new business includes initial orders for Multihog machines to 3 new North American dealers, two in US Midwest and one in Canada.

"I am delighted to hear that Multihog have obtained €1.5 million in new business this week, through the support of our State Agency, Enterprise Ireland, and the Inward Buyer visit to Dundalk," Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys T.D said today.

"Companies like Multihog are currently selling into more diversified markets than ever before and these results reflect the impact and importance of the work of Enterprise Ireland and its network of 33 international offices. I congratulate Multihog and look forward to their continued success in Dundalk”.

Managing Director of Multihog Limited Jim McAdam added, “We are delighted to announce this significant deal, and also to bring this group of dealers to Ireland to see our new manufacturing facility.

"Luckily, we have a superb group of dealers in the US & Canada and we’re really excited to add three excellent new partners to our network. Our expansion plans for North America are ambitious, and we’re very confident that can achieve these in collaboration with the dealers we have in place.”

An almost endless number of attachments can be mounted on to the Multihog machine both front and rear to suit the required task, including snow plough, grass mower, patch planer, hedge cutter, de-icer, high pressure washer, sweeper and the popular combi snow brush and plough unit.

The latest investment in the local company follows a €7 million equity investment in Multihog Limited, led by the BDO Development Capital Fund late last year.

Fergus O'Dowd, TD for Louth, also warmly welcomed today's news. "I would like to sincerely congratulate Jim McAdam, Managing Director of Multihog Limited and all the staff on securing such a large deal and I hope that this can bring much more inward investment in the future. Also Enterprise Ireland must be commended for actively pursuing and securing deals for Irish Companies from FDI."