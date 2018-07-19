FOUND

Dylan Lavele, 17, found safe and well, say Gardai

He had been missing from Dundalk for five days

17-year-old Dylan Lavele, from Dundalk, has been located safe and well. 

The teenager had been missing from Gyles Quay since last Saturday (July 14th) and last night, the Gardai launched a public appeal for information on his whereabouts. 

In a statement today, the Gardai said no further action was required and thanked the public for their assistance. 