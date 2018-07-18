Dundalk FC face semi-final test against St Pat's in Inchicore

Dundalk FC will travel to Richmond Park to face St Patrick's Athletic in the Leinster Senior Cup semi-final.

Stephen Kenny's side are looking to go one better than last year when they went down in the final by a score of 2-4 to Shelbourne after extra time. The Lilywhites have seen off Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers already this campaign and now head to Inchicore in the last four.

The date for the fixture has yet to be confirmed.

The last time Dundalk FC took on Pat's in the LSC was in the semi-final three years ago en route to winning the competition.

So far this term, a second string side beat Bohs 3-1 in the fourth round clash courtesy of goals from Ronan Murray, Sam Byrne and Krisztian Adorjan before Murray proved the matchwinner in a 1-0 win over Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

Dundalk FC are seven time winners of the Leinster Senior Cup. They have played Pats four times already this term, winning two and drawing another in the league while also beating them on penalties in the EA Sports Cup.

In the other semi-final, holders Shelbourne will host non-league Bluebell United - leaving open the possibility of a 2017 final rematch in this years showpiece.