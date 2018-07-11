Callout for local businesses to enter the Louth Business Awards

The Louth Business Awards are now in their 14th year and continue to be the premier and most prestigious awards event for businesses operating in the North East.

This year there are 20 awards to celebrate and recognise the best businesses and organizations across all sectors.

Dundalk Chamber are asking businesses owners across Dundalk to enter their businesses into the running for free.

A spokesperson for Dundalk Chamber said: “The Business Awards are an excellent opportunity to showcase your business and give it the recognition it warrants.

“Last year’s event was a sell-out with over 580 people in attendance. This year’s awards are booked for Saturday 20th October 2018 in the Carrickdale Hotel.

“There will be excellent media exposure in the run-up to the event and it is now the social highlight of the business community.

“These awards recognise and celebrate the Achievements of Progressive Local Businesses.”

The chamber also included the following tips and advice for those entering:

“Prove you're the best - select the categories that best suits your business, your strengths and your activities.

Remember you can enter four but make sure they are relevant.”

Go to www.dundalk.ie/awards and see all the categories and the easy to follow online application form. You will also see all the categories in the attached awards brochure.

The entry process couldn’t be simpler. You can also print off the attached form and fill in and post or email to Brenda or Dearbhal in the Chamber below or call her on Tel: 042 9336343 so get your form in today.