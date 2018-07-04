Northern Ireland man (53) accused of money laundering offence

A 53 year old man with an address in Northern Ireland appeared before Dundalk District Court last week accused of a money laundering offence.

Patrick McGuigan of Drumbanagher Wall, Poyntzpass, Newry was arrested by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

The 53 year old appeared before the court charged with engaging in transferring or handling or possessing €72,250 knowing that/believing that or being reckless as to whether it was the proceeds of criminal conduct at Junction 12 on the M1 motorway last Tuesday (June 26th).

A detective from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau gave evidence of arresting the defendant at Drogheda Garda Station that night and charging him at 11.30pm.

The court heard Patrick McGuigan made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution. The officer said that bail conditions had been agreed – including an independent surety.

However, Judge John Coughlan said he would not accept the defendant’s son-in-law as independent surety as he noted the bank statement produced in court showed that €1,000 of the €5,500 had been lodged into the account that morning.

The Defence barrister argued that had happened after he had been told that less than €5,000 would not be sufficient.

Judge Coughlan remanded Mr. McGuigan in custody with consent to bail, with an independent surety of five thousand euro, or a cash lodgement of €5,000 to appear before Cloverhill district court via video link tomorrow (Wednesday).

He told the Defence counsel that it would have to be shown that the money lodged is not the proceeds of crime.

In addition, the accused - who had handed over his British passport, was required to give an undertaking not to apply for an Irish passport.