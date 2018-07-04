RTE in town for Jimmy Hasty Dundalk FC story

RTE broadcaster John Creedon was in town last week to record a TV segment on legendary Dundalk FC striker Jimmy Hasty.

The Louth County Museum and Jim Murphy’s Dundalk FC History exhibition were the backdrop for the upcoming piece which will look at the story of how one-armed Jimmy Hasty became a legendary figure with Dundalk FC back in 1963 when he scored against FC Zurich in the European Cup.

Speaking to the Democrat last week, Paddy Malone, whose father Jim signed Jimmy Hasty for the Lilyhwites in 1960, explained how John Creddon became interested in the story.

“The background was the Ryan Turbidy Show piece I did on Jimmy Hasty (January 2018). I contacted the show after Ryan was giving out about Photoshop being used badly in some photographs. Oprah Winfrey and Reece Witherspoon got extra limbs for a front cover photo for an issue of Vanity Fair.

“I pointed out that nearly 60 years ago a photo of Jimmy (Hasty) in Cork had had a second arm attached.”

Paddy went on to explain how his father had urged Dundalk to sign Jimmy in 1960 and about Jimmy’s legacy.

“He used his own money to sign a one-armed man, which after less than 45 minutes of football was reimbursed”, says Paddy proudly.

“Dundalk won the league and Hasty scored in Zurich (Francie Callan got the other) in the European Cup.

“Dundalk were the first Irish team either North or South to win an away match in Europe and then there is the tragedy of Jimmy’s murder (1974).”

Paddy discovered in recent times that the Hasty family did not have Jimmy’s original league-winning medal and informed Dundalk FC. Martin Connolly (club general manager) asked him to locate an appropriate gift for the family. Paddy arranged through Aidan Brennan, Jewellers on Clanbrassil Street to obtain a replica of the league medal, which was presented to the family last week.

The show is due to air on RTE 1 on August 5th as part of a Dublin to Belfast travel programme.