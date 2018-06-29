Legendary Dundalk cafe Ma Bradys is up for sale

Ma Bradys Restaurant and Coffee Shop at 7 Church Street, Dundalk is on the market for €180,000.

Local estate agents REA Gunne Property have labelled the premises as being "ideal for an astute owner".

"A very busy and extremely well established "Residential Restaurant & Coffee Shop", ideal for an astute owner occupier to continue as a going concern or for investment purposes with the existing occupier seeking a new lease with main "Heads of Terms" already pre-agreed.

"Ma Bradys comprises a three-storey mixed use, self-contained building with an attractive traditional style shop front and with superb road frontage of c.20 meters.

"The overall presents itself as a modern restaurant and coffee shop on ground floor level, together with service area and a large fully fitted and operational commercial kitchen to the rear.

"The public seating area provides for 60 plus patrons and the floor space allows for some additional seating if required.

"The first floor is accessed via an internal stairwell from this area and provides for public ladies and gents restrooms, a large private dry goods storage area and staff quarters.

"Also on the first floor is private residential accommodation (currently used for storage) which does require some upgrading but the size and laid out is ideal for same and would allow for a bedroom, living room and kitchen/diner.

"The second floor provides for three interconnecting rooms and is suitable for additional bedrooms and bathroom, with services already in place."

