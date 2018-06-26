JOBS ALERT: Engineering company CEL have a number of vacant roles

Engineering company CEL (Control Equipment Limited) are on the look-out for candidates to apply for a number of vacant roles at the company:

Role: ELECTRICAL SWITCHGEAR PROJECT MANAGER

CEL are a progressive, modern and expanding Engineering Group of companies is seeking to appoint a high calibre Electrical Project Manager to play a key role in the engineering team, charged with delivering top quality projects.

Job Brief

The successful candidate will design, manage and deliver electrical switchgear projects to the highest industry standards

Requirements:

- The Successful candidate will ideally possess the following:

- Third level qualification in Electrical Engineering

- Experience working in a similar role within the Electrical Switchgear industry is desirable

- Experience of Bentley Promis-e and/or Autocad Electrical drawings packages a distinct advantage

- Excellent interpersonal and communications skills

- Highly organized with the ability to multi-task while performing in a fast-paced environment

* Reply in writing only with CV to info@cedl.ie *

Role: SWITCHGEAR ELECTRICANS AND PANEL BUILDERS

CEL is a market leader in the manufacture of Electrical Switchgear and Control Panels.

We require experienced Switchgear Electricians and Panel Builders with hands on experience.

The roles include:

- Frame Assembly

- Busbar Assembly

- Equipment Assembly

- Wiring

- Testing & commissioning

Understanding and following of electrical schematics, assembly drawings, inspection & testing procedures, while maintaining CEL Technical, Quality and Health & Safety procedures.

Mostly workshop (Dublin) based role, at either of our 2 facilities with some site work required (Ireland & Overseas)

Requirements:

- Minimum of +3 years on the job experience, within Switchgear and/or Panel building

- Strong Attention to detail

- Ability to work on own initiative

- Flexibility

* Reply in writing only with CV to info@cedl.ie *

Role: 3D CAD OPERATOR / ENGINEER MECHANICAL ENGINEER

Full time permanent position available for a 3D Cad Operator / Engineer

Requirements:

- Technical Degree and/or equivalent experience

- 3D Solid Modelling experience in Autodesk Inventor, Solidworks etc

- Sheet Metal part design experience preferable

- Computer proficiency including Excel, Word etc

Knowledge of:

- 3D Solid Modelling using Autodesk Inventor

- Developing layout and detailed drawings of switchgear panels & enclosures

- Developing complex, detailed working drawings for sheet-metal parts, indicating dimensions and tolerances, folding information and other engineering data

- Developing multiple-view assembly & subassembly drawings required for production

- Understand and follow company standards for CAD procedures

- Design with the view of minimum wastage & efficiency

- Producing accurate bill of materials for projects

* Reply in writing only with CV to info@cedl.ie *