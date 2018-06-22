Castleblaney man accused of IRA membership to face trial

A Monaghan man accused of IRA membership will face trial at the Special Criminal Court in January 2019.

James Joseph Cassidy (53), of Tullycollive, Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan is charged with membership of an unlawful organisation, styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh na hEireann, otherwise the IRA on September 21st, 2016.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh fixed a trial date of January 28, 2019.

Mr Cassidy was remanded on continuing bail until the start of his trial.