Minister lauds 'resilient' St Louis Dundalk staff and students

Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O'Connor has praised the collaboration of St Louis Secondary School and Dundalk Institute of Technology, in light of the fire that displaced students for the final part of the school year and the state examinations.

During a visit to the DkIT campus on Wednesday, the Fine Gael politician lauded the efforts of both institutions in working together to ensure the least disruption possible to students.

“This is a remarkable example of two institutions from Secondary and Higher levels working closely together to ensure that the education and welfare of students is prioritised despite extremely challenging circumstances," she said.

"I would like the thank the team at DkIT for its quick action and support in facilitating school operations at short notice.

"I would also like to commend staff at St Louis for their resilience during this difficult time. My Department will continue to offer support to the school over the coming months until normal operations resume.”

The Minister met with DkIT President Dr. Michael Mulvey and Michelle Dolan, Acting Principal of St Louis Secondary School - as well as speaking to a number of Junior Certificate students who were undergoing their final day of exams.

"It is a pleasure to meet with students from St Louis today as they complete their exams, an important landmark in their educational pathways.

"Education is crucial to providing students with the knowledge, confidence and skills to pursue successful careers which will benefit for our society and is vital for the sustained growth of our economy. I am particularly keen to encourage our young female students to be ambitious for their futures, to reach further than before and to rise to leadership positions in their desired fields because Ireland needs more women in senior positions in business, politics and all other industries," she continued.

It is anticipated that all school activity will return to their building on the Castletown Road for the start of the 2018/19 academic year. A blaze destroyed a section - which included the technology block and study hall 0 of the school on Saturday May 12th with crews from Dundalk and Ardee called to battle the fire.

Luckily, the main building was spared. An arrangement between DkIT and St Louis Secondary School to house the students was made within 48 hours of the fire.

Minister Mitchell O'Connor with Michelle Dolan of St Louis Secondary School and Dr Michael Mulvey of DkIT