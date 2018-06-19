Now Hiring

JOBS ALERT: Cavan company EMCA seeking new engineers

The business are hiring for a new Electrical Design Engineer and Software Engineer

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

JOBS ALERT: Cavan company EMCA seeking new engineers

EMCA have two vacancies at their Cootehill facility

EMCA Electrical and Automation, based in Cootehill, are hiring for a new Electrical Design Engineer and a new Software Engineer to join their team at their major 6,000sq ft facility in Cavan.

For more information and details on how to apply, see the advertisement below. 