JOBS ALERT: Cavan company EMCA seeking new engineers
The business are hiring for a new Electrical Design Engineer and Software Engineer
EMCA have two vacancies at their Cootehill facility
EMCA Electrical and Automation, based in Cootehill, are hiring for a new Electrical Design Engineer and a new Software Engineer to join their team at their major 6,000sq ft facility in Cavan.
For more information and details on how to apply, see the advertisement below.
