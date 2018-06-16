Carlingford to host global Irish Dance Festival

Carlingford is gearing up to host The Irish Dance Festival this year beginning on Monday July 30th.
The Irish Dance Festival is the only one of its kind in the world and attracts dancers from all over the globe to Carlingford for a week of dancing, music and craic!
Some of the countries that will be represented this year include:
Hong Kong, Japan, China, USA, Canada, Italy, Russia, Belgium, Germany, UK and of course Ireland.
Opening the festival this year we will be Irish Dancing celebrity, Ciara Sexton (former Lord of the Dance lead and current lead with Riverdance) who will say a few words and cut the ribbon to officially open the week of IDF and there will be 60 to 80 dancers on the day to do a wee step.
The directors of the festival, Shane McAvinchey and Paula Goulding will also be present. Both Shane and Paula have travelled the world together with Riverdance, having spent part of that time on Broadway and now have our own production company, Up Ya Get Ltd in which we produce Irish Dance based events and shows.
If you wish, you can contact us using any of the methods below: Dundalk Democrat, Unit 16B Williamson's Mall, Dundalk, Co Louth Email: editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie Telephone: 042 9334058
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Dundalk Democrat provides news, events and sport features from the Dundalk area. For the best up to date information relating to Dundalk and the surrounding areas visit us at Dundalk Democrat regularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on