Carlingford to host global Irish Dance Festival

Carlingford is gearing up to host The Irish Dance Festival this year beginning on Monday July 30th.

The Irish Dance Festival is the only one of its kind in the world and attracts dancers from all over the globe to Carlingford for a week of dancing, music and craic!

Some of the countries that will be represented this year include:

Hong Kong, Japan, China, USA, Canada, Italy, Russia, Belgium, Germany, UK and of course Ireland.

Opening the festival this year we will be Irish Dancing celebrity, Ciara Sexton (former Lord of the Dance lead and current lead with Riverdance) who will say a few words and cut the ribbon to officially open the week of IDF and there will be 60 to 80 dancers on the day to do a wee step.

The directors of the festival, Shane McAvinchey and Paula Goulding will also be present. Both Shane and Paula have travelled the world together with Riverdance, having spent part of that time on Broadway and now have our own production company, Up Ya Get Ltd in which we produce Irish Dance based events and shows.