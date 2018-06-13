Almost 45,000 hours volunteered in Louth last year

Louth has the second highest volume of volunteered hours in the country, according to Louth Volunteer Centre.

The organisation's Annual General Meeting heard that the LVC had enjoyed another successful and productive year working across various fields and with different types of organisations and groups in the county.

Speaking at the meeting at the Market House in Dunleer, Manager Grainne Berrill said volunteer numbers and hours contributed were both up in the last 12 months. According to figures provided to those in attendance, 1,291 volunteers contributed 44,216 hours of active volunteering in 2017 - the second highest total nationwide.

Opportunities currently available via the Louth Volunteer Centre are varied and with organisations as diverse as Down Syndrome Centre North East, the Irish Maritime Festival, An Tain Arts Centre, Order of Malta Ardee and Barnardos.

Louth Volunteer Centre is Louth’s “one-stop-shop” that provides support and information on volunteering activities within County Louth.

They provide a free volunteer placement service to all people interested in volunteering in Louth, with their primary function to match individuals with volunteering opportunities that voluntary organisations create. For more information, you can check out the Louth Volunteer Centre website or search for their Facebook page.