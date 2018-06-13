Rents in Dundalk close to €1,000 in 2018

Rents continue to rise across the country and in Dundalk and Louth it's no different, with the average rent in the county standing at €966 in the first four months of 2018 - up by €82 year-on-year.

New figures from the Residential Tenancies Board's Rent Index show that rents rose from €884 on average across the county this time last year to €966 now, representating a 9.3% increase in 12 months.

€966 represents a 2.9% increase, quarter-on-quarter.

In the greater Dundalk and North Louth area, the average rent now stands at €915.13. The Rent Index report breaks that down into electoral area, with the Dundalk South rent average sitting at almost €1,000 - exactly €987.18. The average rent in the Dundalk Carlingford area is lower at €843.08

Rents are higher in Ardee, according to the report, at €866.11. All three above figures however are lower than the national average - an average bumped up considerably by larger urban centres and satellite areas, predominately in the greater Dublin area.