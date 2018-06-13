Dundalk hit by large electricity outage this afternoon

Over 1,300 ESB customers in Dundalk are without power this afternoon (Wednesday) after a large power fault in the area cut electricity supply.

According to ESB, a large number of town-based customers lost power shortly before 1pm. Initial estimates say full power supply should be restored by 4.30pm, the company say.

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible," they said.