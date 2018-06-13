Dundalk councillor says 'big words aren't too much for me'

Tomás Sharkey has hit out at Louth County Council’s refusal to reveal to councillors the PCSI rating of roads within the Dundalk Municipal District area.

PSCI is Pavement Survey Condition Index and local authorities use this to evaluate their roads. Combined with other inventory data such as width and length and pavement type, it can help in planning future budgets and priorities.

In response to a motion tabled by Sharkey last week, the local authority said the publication of the ‘technical assessment’ ‘without the context of budgets, local engineering knowledge and other technical parameters would not be in accordance with local and indeed national best practice.’

However, the Sinn Féin councillor was not happy with the response. “That’s not an excuse for not issuing the document to us,” he said.

“If anyone wants to come and tell me the words in this document are too big, big words aren’t too much for me. I’ll use dictionaries and Google.

“I believe all of us are entitled to documents showing us where public money is spent. Is there any other reason why this document cannot be disclosed?”