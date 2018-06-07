Two local schools among RSA Safe Cross Code Dance comp finalists

Castletown Girls National School and St Mary's National School in Knockbridge have made the shortlist for the Road Safety Authority's Safe Cross Code Dance competition.

Pupils from fifth class in Castletown GNS were the stars of their brilliant produced video below, detailing and highlighting road safety dangers and the importance of the safe cross code. The dance routine itself was performed with help with girls from other classes throughout the school.

Meanwhile, down the road in Knockbridge, fifth class pupils in St Mary's NS were busying preparing their own video for the competition, which has deservedly made the top five shortlist. You can watch the video below.

The school whose video receives the most views by Monday June 11th will win the competiton. At the time of publication, Castletown GNS were leading, but only by a handful of votes from Scoil Eanna in Bonnington in Cork.