Dundalk students urged to apply for free summer Euro rail travel

A new pilot scheme has made available 140 tickets to travel around Europe via train, for free, has been made available to Irish students.

Manfred Weber, the leader of the EPP (European People Party), has launched the scheme with 15,000 tickets being made available for 18-year-olds across Europe. According to Fine Gael councillor John McGahon, 140 of them are in Ireland.

"Thousands of Dundalk students are currently sitting their Leaving Certs and what better way to celebrate the finishing of exams than to go on a free holiday, thanks to the European Peoples Party," he said.

"I think this is an excellent opportunity for any young person to experience everything Europe has to offer while not having to pay for travel. When I look back at my late teens and early twenties, I wish I had bought an inter-rail ticket and travelled the continent.

"While there is only 140 tickets for Ireland, this is just a pilot project and if it is successful the amount of tickets will increase each year."

Students can only apply if they are 18-years-old on July 1s 2018 (born between 2 July 1999 and 1 July 2000 included) and if you plan to start your travel between July 9th and September 30th 2018.

Students must also be planning to travel to at least one and up to four European Member States. Anyone interested can apply for the tickets by clicking here.