Parking smartphone app on the way on the for Dundalk

Motorists in Dundalk will soon be able to pay for their parking in the town via electronic payment or text message, according to Louth County Council.

Councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú, at last week’s Dundalk Municipal District meeting, asked whether the council were considering providing options for card payments, weekly payments or even a monthly option for regular users of parking facilities in the town.

In response, Director of Services Frank Pentony confirmed work is ongoing to upgrade the pay parking options in Dundalk. He also said payment via a smartphone app could be in the offing.

“We have plans to replace all pay parking machines in Dundalk this year and we’re looking at securing a supplier that would provide pay by text. In relation to the app, it is in our sightlines,” he said.