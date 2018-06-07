Revenue seize 80,000 cigarettes in targeted Dundalk raids

Revenue officers seized 80,000 unstamped cigarettes, a quantity of tobacco and a vehicle during searches conducted in Dundalk on Wednesday afternoon.

A number of premises were targeted during the operation with the total value of the recovered illegal tobacco product standing at over €50,000. The potential loss to the exchequer was €39,940.

4.5kgs of 'Lucky Strike' tobacco was recovered.

The intelligence led operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. A prosecution file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In two separate operations at Dublin Port yesterday, Revenue officers seized five pups when, based on routine profiling, they stopped and searched vehicles boarding a ferries to the UK.

If businesses or members of the public have any information about smuggling, shadow economy activity or the supply and sale of illegal tobacco or alcohol products, they can contact Revenue in confidence on confidential phone number 1800 295 295.

