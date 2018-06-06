"There are so many vegetarians and vegans in Dundalk. Who knew?"

Dark Horse Pizzas is run by Zoe Worden and Oisin Coyle. The pair host pop-up vegan supper clubs and vegan cookery classes from their home in Bellurgan. They also do catering for private events and parties and won the Irish Street Food Awards for their mobile catering business, which saw them travel to festivals and events across Ireland in their converted horsebox.

What’s your favourite thing about Dundalk?

Its got to be its surrounding areas. There are so many beautiful places around - Gyles Quay, Ravensdale forest, Clogherhead beach.

What would your perfect day in the local area be — and why?

It would probably start off with a tasty breakfast in Strandfield, take our crazy labrador for a walk at Clogherhead beach, come home to Bellurgan and maybe have a little BBQ if it's still nice, then head to the Spirit Store for a drink and maybe a little movie in the old cinema (great popcorn).

Dark Horse Pizza's mobile catering business, which has since been retired

What would you like to change about Dundalk?

I'd love to see a few more alternative shops around selling more handcrafted products, more vegan-friendly cafes, some more ethnic food stores, colourful shop fronts on Clanbrassil Street (with businesses in them). I would also LOVE to be a part of a local farmers market! A town our size needs a big farmers market every weekend.

What annoys you about the town?

I hate that most of the more high street clothing shops are in the Marshes, it feels like it has just sucked the life out of the centre of town.

What plans do you have for the rest of year?

Myself and Oisin are going to turn our vegan pop up nights (The Supper Club) into a regular little destination, hopefully sometime in July we will be open for business.

Serving up a variety of small plates, tapas style and woodfired sourdough pizzas. Lots of our produce will be homegrown, which is exciting!

We're a bit nervous, but really looking forward it. We're also going to continue doing private catering for parties and events, cookery classes and our new 'Bend & Brunch' which are yoga and vegan brunch afternoons.

We have teamed up with a friend of ours Jessie Hoey, who is an amazing yoga teacher, the classes are great fun!

How would you describe Dundalk people?

I love the dry sarcasm here, our sense of humour and relentless slagging of the ones we love is brilliant.

Where's the best place to go for a walk in the local area?

I live out in Bellurgan so Ravensdale forest is really close and is absolutely stunning this time of year. So many gorgeous plants and trees and loads of wild garlic!

The supper club venue in Bellurgan

What local amenities could Dundalk do with?

We need a regular farmers market in town, not sure if that counts as an amenity but it's what we need.

There is so much fantastic local food produce around the area, lots of really talented crafty people and small home businesses that need a platform to work from and be supported by the community.

What’s your first memory of Dundalk?

When I was really small we lived in Lady Well Terrace and I remember my Mam taking me for a walk up to the bridge near the big Tesco.

She sat me on the wall so we could look at the horses, the horse came over and suddenly started biting my shoe. It was a little bit terrifying and always stuck in my memory!

Where is your favourite pub in Dundalk and why?

I love The Spirit Store. There's always a bit of craic agus ceol to be had. I love the Irish vibes on a Sunday with a bit of trad!



What do you think of the local foodie scene - how does it measure up against other towns?

We find it so hard to eat out anywhere, good food is difficult to come by, especially vegan food. It really feels like outside of bigger cities you are at a loss for somewhere nice to go.

Do you think there are many vegans in Dundalk or people who are interested in veganism?

Yes! There are so many vegetarians and vegans in Dundalk. Who knew!

We felt like we were the only ones for a while, but the business has been a great way to meet lots of like-minded people in the area and it's clear to see we need more places to go that serve healthier, vegan food.www.facebook.com/darkhorsepizzas/