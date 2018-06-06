New proposals for minimum gift voucher expiry date

There could be more instances of old shop vouchers being redeemed in stores locally, if new Government proposals are passed - although maybe not quite to the extent of the 23-year-old voucher brought into McKenna Man in Dundalk earlier this year.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys is in the process of developing proposals to introduce a minimum expiry date of five years on all gift vouchers.

"These proposals are now at an advanced stage," local Fine Gael TD Peter Fitzpatrick said this week. "There’s no doubt that there are great advantages to gift vouchers. That said, Ireland has no legislation regulating their expiry dates, which causes confusion and worry to many consumers.

“This can be particularly frustrating where the vouchers themselves aren’t clear about their expiration date," he added. According to Fitzpatrick, Minister Humphreys will bring a draft bill before the Government for approval soon.

"Every year, countless gift vouchers are lost or go out of date and these proposals can make a real difference to consumers in Louth for the better," he continued.

“We are hopeful that this important consumer protection initiative can be agreed by all parties in the Oireachtas," his party colleague Fergus O'Dowd added.

Currently, there is no regulation of expiry dates of gift vouchers at present.

Back in April, McKenna Man on Earl Street in Dundalk hit the headlines nationwide after a customer redeemed a voucher in store daing back to 1995. Speaking to The Democrat at the time, store manager Conor McKenna said, "The Shop Local vouchers in Dundalk have no expiry date. I think it’s a great idea and that customers appreciate it.”