St Vincent's Cara picks up Texaco's Children's Art certificate

Cara Pilbeam of St Vincent's Secondary School in Dundalk was in Dublin last Wednesday to receive her special merit award in the 64th edition of the Texaco Children's Art competition.

The 15-year-old student impressed judges with her art and received her prize from Minister for Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan TD and James Twohig, Director Ireland Operations at Valero.

Her entry 'An Seanchai Beag' was commended in the 14-15 Year Old category.

Also in attendance at the awards ceremony was six-year-old Bella Reynolds (pictured below) from Darver. She received her third prize in the Under 6 category for her 'iPad Gremlin' entry.

Bella Reynolds from Darver accepting her prize