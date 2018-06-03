Louth SPCA in urgent appeal for funds following removal of animals from petting farm

Louth SPCA have set up a GoFundMe campaign in an urgent appeal for funds, following the removal of over 100 animals from a petting farm in County Louth on Friday 1 June.

According to Louth SPCA, “many animals were in need of removal from the premises, including Shetland Ponies, Donkeys, a Turkey, Ducks, Peacocks, Quail, Zebra Finches, Budgies, Java Sparrows, Wrens, Lovebirds, Diamond Doves and other assorted doves and poultry.”

The organisation have now rehomed many of the animals, but some remain at the property.

According to the information provided by Louth SPCA on their Go Fund Me page, “Many of these animals are suffering from malnutrition, dehydration and heavy parasite burdens. The water provided to these animals was unsuitable for drinking, for example the water in the Budgie enclosure had a dead and decomposing chick laying in it.

“Some animals are showing signs of neurological conditions which will require extensive vet care to diagnose and treat, where possible.

“Dead mice lay in the animal enclosures where poison had been placed, introducing parasites and the risk of secondary poisoning to the other animals.”

The organisation say that the Snowy Owl pictured above "is exhibiting neurological symptoms that suggest she may have received major head trauma, or consumed a poisoned mouse."

You can donate to the Louth SPCA GoFundMe campaign by following this link