Louth IFA sees cattle prices continue to increase

Louth IFA Livestock Chairman Peter Mc Eneaney has said this week, that cattle prices are continuing to drive forward with higher base prices of €4.25/kg for steers and €4.35/kg for heifers being paid.

Mr McEneaney said that demand remains very strong and, as supplies tighten, prices continue to increase.

He said it is very important finishers hold out strongly for price increases at this time as the costs involved in finishing cattle out of the sheds at this time of year are exceptionally high.

The IFA livestock man said some O grade steers are being bought flat €4.10/kg and P grades at €4.00/kg.

Young bulls are also driving on with €4.20 for R grades and €4.35/kg for U grades.

Mc Eneaney said cow prices are also strong with top quality U grade cows making €3.90/3.95/kg, R grade cows on €3.85/3.90/kg, O grades at €3.65/kg and P+ on €3.55/kg.

The IFA livestock man concluded by saying that the official Department of Agriculture average prices paid for week ending May 20th were €4.28/kg for R=3= steers and €4.38/kg for R=3= heifers.