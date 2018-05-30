Employment
Dundalk Jobs Roundup - who's hiring in the area this week
Who’s hiring across County Louth this week? Check out the Dundalk Democrat recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in the area.
REA Gunne are looking for an experienced Residential Property Sales Negotiator/Valuer.
Meegan Packaging Group are on the hunt for an External Sales Representative for the North East and Dublin area.
A Childminder/Housekeeper is required in the Carrickmacross area.
A work from home tele-sales position is also being advertised in this week's paper.
For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Dundalk Democrat - out now!
