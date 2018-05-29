New Cox Demesne social housing edges nearer

Louth County Council are seeking submissions from the public in relation to plans to build 22 new social housing units as part of the Cox Demesne regeneration, with the planning stage now at Part 8 stage.

The Regeneration Phase 2B at the Ashling Park site will consist of the building of 22 residential units - four three bed homes, two four bed homes, two two bed homes and 14 apartments comprising of both one and two bed units.

The first phase of housing included in the Cox Demesne regeneration consisted of 14 new homes, after the first phase included the biggest energy efficiency improvement works project in Ireland.

The plans for the proposed development will be on public display at both Millennium Centre and Town Hall in Dundalk for a month from Tuesday May 29th to Tuesday June 26th.

Plans also include new access roads and pedestrian walkways, entrance junctions, a new play area, site boundary treatment, estate signage and all associated site works.