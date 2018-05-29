Dundalk man Eric returns with sixth Cooley Mountain Trek

Local man Eric Beggs is back on the fundraising trail for Irish charity Fighting Blindness - and he is the force behind the sixth annual Cooley Mountain Trek taking place this July.

Having grown in popularity with participants since it began in 2013, Eric is once again urging as many people as possible to take part and raise much needed funds for the patient led Irish charity.

Back in 2013, Eric won the Anne Byrne Memorial Award from Fighting Blindness in recognition of all of his different fundraising efforts for the charity, across a series of different events.

"Eric has has been a tireless advocate and supporter of Fighting Blindness for many years," Emma Morgan, Fighting Blindness' Fundraising Manager said. "We are very grateful for Eric and the Louth community’s efforts on our behalf.”

Last year alone, Eric and all those who took part raised €8,570 from the Cooley Mountain Trek. In total, consisting of all five previous treks and other fundraising activities, Eric has raised €117,000 for the charity.

He has been involved with Fighting Blindness for 15 years and lives with a serious visual impairment that he has had since his teenager years.

The walk takes place on Saturday July 1st and will begin from the Lumpers in Ravensdale. There are two options - a 10km walk starting at 11am and a 5km walk at 12 noon. The entry fee on the day is €20 for adults and €5 for children, which includes transport, refreshments and entertainment.

Transport will be provided from Lisdoo Steakhouse on the Newry Road at 10:30am and 11:30am. For more information, you can contact Eric directly on 086 319 3675.

Fighting Blindness is an Irish patient-led charity funding and enabling world-leading research into treatments and cures for blindness. It provides a professional counselling service to support people affected by sight loss.

Fighting Blindness is involved with rare, genetic, age-related and degenerative conditions and represents the estimated 246,000 adults and children in Ireland who are affected by blindness and vision impairment.