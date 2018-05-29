Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday May 29th 2018

The death has occurred of Stephen McKenna of Barrack Mews, Dundalk

Suddenly at his residence Barrack Mews, Dundalk. Stephen, beloved son of Eugene and Pauline and dear dad of Kelly and James. He will be very sadly missed by his loving parents, daughter, son, brother Davy, sisters Charotte and Yvonne, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family residence, Lower Point Road, from Tuesday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning driving to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Family flowers only by request. House private on Wednesday.

The death has occurred of Bridget Leacy of Seaview Annagassan and formery of Ballymascanlon Village, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the love and tender care of Moorehall Lodge Ardee. Predeceased by her husband Gerry, parents Matthew and Kate, late of Kilmuckridge Co. Wexford, Bridget will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Marcella Kirk (Sligo), sister Dora Hanley (Wexford), grandaughters Emma and Lydia, their husbands Simon Woodcock and Eamonn O'Toole, great-grandaughters Emily and Freya, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home Barrack Street, from Thursday 31st from 2pm to 7pm and from 12 noon on Friday with prayers at 1pm in Funeral Home followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

The death has occurred of Mary Gaynor, Moorehall Rise, Ardee

Peacefully at her residence. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband Noel, sons Ross, Darryn and Dean, grandchildren Alex and Nathan, her parents Francis and Mena, her sisters and brothers Esther, Pamela, John, Rebecca, Teresa, Bernadette, Anne and Andrew, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, partners, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mary will repose at her residence on Tuesday from 2pm to 8pm and on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. House is Private on Thursday morning, please. Removal on Thursday morning at 10:30am walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Ardee arriving for 11 o'clock Mass. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Frank Tinney, Dundalk

The sudden death has taken place of Frank Tinney, Scribley, Letterkenny, husband of Irene, formerly from Drumnasilla, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm this evening, Monday 28th May. Funeral from there on Wednesday 30th May 2018 at 10.15am going to the Church of The Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.