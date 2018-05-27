Castle Service Station in Dundalk goes on market

Castle Service Station on the Castletown Road, Dundalk, has been placed on the market through local auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll.

The service station which has been closed for some time now, goes on sale along with a three bedroom bungalow – the entire property occupies a site of 1.28 acres.

Located approximately three kilometres North West of Dundalk town centre on the N53, Dundalk to Castleblayney Road, the property comprises a vacant fuel filling station, forecourt, convenience store, and former mechanics garage.

According to the vendors, it is understood the service station which previously traded as Castle Fuel Station, is awaiting a renewed fuel licence.

The detached bungalow residence known as " Melifont" is located immediately east of the filling station.

Built in the 1960's and since extended, the three bedroom house extends to approximately 108.60 sq m(1,170 sq. ft) with an adjacent garage / workshop extending to approximately 23.58 sq m(253 sq ft.)

For more information on this property, contact Brian Carroll at Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll.