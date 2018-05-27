Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday 27 May 2018

The death has occurred of Gerry Scorr of Wolfe Tone Terrace, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved son of the late Frederick and Sadie and brother of Damien and Seanie.

Deeply regretted by his brothers, nieces and nephew Annemarie, Deborah, Gary and their partners, grandnephews and grandnieces and his many friends in the Dundalk Simon Community and St. Oliver Plunkett's Community Unit.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street from 4pm-8pm on Sunday. Funeral Mass on Monday in St. Nicholas' Church at 9am (St. Nicholas' Community Mass). Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Muriel Neary (née Martin) of Mayne Road, Castlebellingham, Louth

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Bernard and dear mother of Martin and Amanda.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Denise, Belinda, Jason and Páraic, great-grandchildren Scott and Emelia, brothers Micheal and John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

Funeral arrangements later.

May She Rest in Peace



