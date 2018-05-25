Community

Blackrock and Louth Village to benefit from LEADER funding

€205,000 for Louth projects

Local LEADER projects including a public promenade art project in Blackrock and the Louth Village Community Centre are set to benefit from €205,000 in LEADER funding announced for Louth today by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD.
 
The successful projects include the Louth Village Community Centre receiving over €130,000 for the development of the centre. 
 
Meanwhile in Blackrock a Public Promenade Art project will receive €24,000 and a pilot bike scheme project delivered through Turas Councelling Services will receive just under €2500