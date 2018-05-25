Dundalk artists collective hold first show at Long Walk Shopping Centre

A group of local artists, who joined forces back in Septemeber 2016, are hosting their first collaborative exhibition in The Long Walk Shopping Centre, Dundalk.



The Art As Exchange (AAEX) group have been meeting for the last 2 years “coming together for the sake of making public art that is accessible, experiential, participative and/or free”.

Ominious Omin with one of his pieces at the Long Walk exhibition

The artists aim to help “participating members and their practices to grow and develop through a mutually respectful and fair exchange of information, ideas and knowledge.”

Since they joined forces, the group has taken part in a number of public participatory art projects including representations at Drogheda Arts Festival 2017 and 2018, the Creative Spark National Drawing Day 2017 and 2018, and the mental health festival First Fortnight (Inside Out).

Speaking to The Dundalk Democrat, one of the founding members of the group Bernhard Gaul said: “We have focused on hands-on gatherings and projects such as the creation of a large-scale mural (in July 2017) off Park Street, Dundalk.

“This year the group decided to seek an opportunity to showcase individual members’ art practices in our first group exhibition.”

“In the spirit of trying to get out of the gallery and into the community, we are delighted to avail of the community space at the Long Walk Shopping Centre for this.”

Bernhard also revealed how the group will also host a number of free workshops for the public to get involved in.

The workshops, which are suitable for people of all ages, are for Comic Book Drawing, Creating Artists Books, Meditating and Making, Tangle Time Drawing and Paint with a Painter (for 10-15 year olds).



Whilst the workshops are free, you must sign up to take part. Email aaex.artspark@gmail.com to book your place.

Participating local artists include: Anna Marie Savage, Bernhard Gaul, Caoimhe Mc Carthy, Ciara Agnew, Heather Cassidy, James Mc Loughlin, Jean Marshall, Michael Stafford, Niamh Gillespie, Ominous Omin, Rachel Burke, Susan Farrelly and Úna Curley.

The exhibition is supported by and facilitated by Creative Spark. The exhibition is also supported by Abbey Art Studios.

The exhibition had it’s opening night on the 17th of May and will run until the 29th of May.

The space will be open from 10 - 5 on from Mondays to Saturdays. The Shopping Centre is closed on Sundays.

For more information on the current show, workshops, upcoming exhibitions and events see www.aaex.artspark.ie



