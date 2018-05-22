Modern home for sale in the heart of Dundalk

A house situated in the popular residential development of Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk has gone on the market for €210,000.

The bright and modern home, is situated within walking distance of Dundalk train station and is a short walk to all of the town centre amenities Dundalk has to offer.

Number 21 is described by property agents REA GUNNE as "a lovely bright home with lots of potential to extend".

The accommodation provides hallway, sitting room, dining room with sliding doors leading to the kitchen, 3 bedrooms and shower room.

It also comes with oil fired central heating and double glazed windows.

The house also boasts mature gardens enclosed to front and private to back with off street parking.

View the property listing here: www.myhome.ie/residential/brochure/21-ard-easmuinn-dundalk-louth/4240305