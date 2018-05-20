Planning sought for 26 new houses in Dunleer

An application was lodged with Louth County Council last week, seeking permission to build 26 new houses in the town of Dunleer.

The application which is in its pre-validation stage, was submitted by Bellscape Ltd and seeks to build the new dwellings “in a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced form.”

In the description of the development, it seeks to also provide for a new vehicular entrance onto Main street / R132, a riverside amenity path and a public footpath along the site frontage on the east side of Main Street in the town.

The associated site development works in the application, include “alterations to ground levels, internal roads and footpaths, electricity substation(s), car parking, open space, public lighting, landscaping and boundary treatments.”

A decision is due on the application by 8 July 2018, with submissions to be made by 17 June 2018.