Dundalk charities benefit from PayPal sizeable donations

PayPal in Dundalk have made generous charitable donations to a number of local charities in the area, part of €65,000 that has been paid out to a host of worthy causes around the country.

A total of 10 Irish charities have received vital funding as part of the PayPal Gives grant programme, with another three organisations receiving grants through PayPal’s Financial Inclusion Charity Grant initiative.

Employees at both PayPal's offices in Dundalk and Dublin nominated the seven charities through the PayPal Gives programme, which aims to empower teammates to support the communities in which they live and work through volunteering and employee-sponsored grants.

Among the local charities to benefit are SOSAD Dundalk, the Louth Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Louth/Meath branch of Down Syndrome Ireland. Each of the organisations received €6,900.

Child Vision, the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre will use the funding to provide those affected by cancer with a safe and holistic environment, the Alzheimer Society of Ireland and the Rape Crisis Centre also received donations.

Three more charities received funding as part of Ireland’s Financial Inclusion Charity Grant programme, which aims to help people and organisations who struggle to secure affordable financial services. These were ALONE, the Irish Youth Foundation and Sonairte Ecology Centre.

Laura Morgan Walsh, Senior Director of Global Seller Risk Operations, PayPal Dundalk joined a host of other colleagues to present the cheques to Ciara Solan of SOSAD Dundalk (above) and Fiona Squibb and Paul Casey of Louth SPCA (below).