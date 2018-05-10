The Táin March heading for Dundalk once again in 2018

The 2018 An Tain March will, as ever, come through Dundalk early next month on the home straight as it makes its way from Roscommon to Omeath.

This year's event gets underway on Friday May 18th in Rathcroghan in Roscommon and the 260km journey will come to an end in Omeath on the June Bank Holiday Monday, June 4th.

The marchers will take in places such as Longford, Granard and Kells before stopping in Ardee and making it's way further north through Louth. As ever, Dundalk local Helena Mullins will be reprising her role as Queen Mebh.

This year’s event will incorporate hedge schools in Longford, Granard and Dundalk while workshops will also be taking place in schools in Kells, Oristown, Bellurgan and Cooley.

It will arrive to Ardee, from Rathkenny, on June 1st before visiting Stephenstown and the Dundalk Hedge School at Dundalk Youth Centre on Saturday. A Dundalk/Cooley Hedge School will take place Cúchulainn’s Castle.

The Táin March first started in 2011 as a heritage walk, with its route travelling from Ardee to Carlingford, mimicking the route taken by Queen Medb and her army in their pursuit of capturing The Brown Bull of Cooley. In 2015, the route extended and now there are more steps than ever on the 18 day trek.

Participants of the An Tain March in Dundalk town centre last year. PICTURE: Arthur Kinahan