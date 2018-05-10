BUSINESS

Renewed plans for Old Bus Depot coffee shop

A second application has been lodged with the local authority

Barry Landy

The old bus station on the Longwalk in Dundalk was formerly a clothes store. PICTURE: Barry Landy

A renewed bid has been made to turn the Old Bus Depot at the Longwalk in Dundalk into a coffee shop. 

Louth County Council have received a new application from Mark Finnegan to change the use of the premises from retail to restaurant/coffee shop for the proposed new business. 

An attempt to receive planning permission for a new restaurant in the vacant premises was initally made earlier in the year but that application was deemed incomplete. A decision on the newest application is due on June 26th. 

The building was most recently home to women's clothing boutque Luzzious. 