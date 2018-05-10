Renewed plans for Old Bus Depot coffee shop

A renewed bid has been made to turn the Old Bus Depot at the Longwalk in Dundalk into a coffee shop.

Louth County Council have received a new application from Mark Finnegan to change the use of the premises from retail to restaurant/coffee shop for the proposed new business.

An attempt to receive planning permission for a new restaurant in the vacant premises was initally made earlier in the year but that application was deemed incomplete. A decision on the newest application is due on June 26th.

The building was most recently home to women's clothing boutque Luzzious.