€2.2 million PEACE IV funding will benefit "all walks of life"

Louth County Council officially launched their PEACE IV Local Action Plan on Tuesday afternoon, heralding a €2.2 million investment in social development in Louth which will "benefit all walks of life."

In what the local authority describe as a "major economic boost for the area", the projects to be funded under the PEACE IV baner will aim to bring communities together.

The PEACE IV programme is a unique cross-border initiative led by the European Union which aims to support peace and reconciliation across Northern Ireland and the Border Region of Ireland.

A total of 13-peace building programmes will be delivered under the PEACE IV Local Action Plan for Louth. They will fall under themes such as children and young people, shared spaces and services, and building positive relations.

The council say that the programme will be delivered through various streams across many activities such as sports, arts, heritage, youth and the community. This, they say, is to ensure as wide a reach as possible.

"The PEACE IV Local Action Plan was developed following an extensive public consultation in 2016 and designed specifically to address local needs identified within the community," Louth County Council Chief Executive Joan Martin said.

"Each initiative within the plan has been carefully designed to support peace building and cross community interaction, enabling people to live, learn and socialise together," continued Martin, who also chairs the Peace IV Partnership.

Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr Colm Markey also spoke at the launch on Tuesday and added: “This is an exciting time for the residents of Louth; the PEACE IV Local Action Plan will engage all ethnic communities, providing a platform for people from all walks of life to come together.

"I am looking forward to working alongside those involved and seeing first-hand the results of the important work carried out on the ground.”

The Louth PEACE IV Action Plan received 85% funding from the European Regional Development Fund with match-funding for the remainder provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland and the Executive Office in Northern Ireland.

According to the council, the funding will be invested across the county over a two-year period.

“We are confident that with the full support of the PEACE IV Partnership, the SEUPB, and most importantly, engagement and participation from the wider community, that the rollout of the Local Action Plan will help to promote and to stimulate economic and social development in Co Louth," Martin added.

Two years ago, Louth County Council sought submissions from local community groups, organisations or individuals for project funding as part of the Louth Peace IV Partnership scheme.