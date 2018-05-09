Third annual Garda Tony Golden Memorial Cycle launched in Dundalk

The third annual LH286 Garda Tony Golden Memorial Cycle was launched in Dundalk earlier today.

The cycle, held in memory of Dundalk Garda officer Tony Golden who was killed while on duty in 2015, will return once again this September.

It takes place on Saturday September 22nd and will cover two routes of 55km and 110km in length, taking in both Blackrock and Omeath, where Garda Golden resided and was stationed respectively.

This year, the 'Random Breath Test Sportive' event has partnered with Aoibheann's Pink Tie, the national children's cancer charity. All proceeds made from the event will go towards Aoibheann's Pink Tie.

The first event in 2016 was a hugh success as colleagues undertook a cycle from Blackrock, Co. Louth to Ballina, Co. Mayo, where Garda Golden originally hailed from. Last year, there were three different routes that catered for all cyclists including a route that took in all the stations in Louth and one that went through the Garda Districts.

Garda Golden's widow Nicola was at Dundalk Garda Station on Wednesday to help launch the event alongside Mick Rochford from Aoibheann's Pink Tie, Louth Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan, Dundalk Garda Superintendent Gerry Curley, Drogheda Superintendent Andrew Watters and members of the LH286 Garda Tony Golden Memorial Cycle committee and the IPA Cycling Club.

Details about registration and other information will be released soon and will be available via the LH286 Garda Tony Golden Memorial Cycle Facebook page.

A fundraising table quiz is also being held on the Thursday May 17th in Brubakers, Park Street in Dundalk at 9pm. All are welcome. Teams of 4 cost €40 and there will be spot prizes, a raffle and finger food.