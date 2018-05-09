Dundalk property prices 'static' as monthly rises halt

The latest Residential Property Price Index shows that house prices in Dundalk have remained static month-on-month, rising only €10 on average in the year to March.

The average price of a property sold in Dundalk in the year to March 2018 was €192,262 - up from the €192,452 average amount for the year to February.

The February figure represented a 0.9% rise on the average cost in the year to January, which stood at €190,714 from the 12 months to January.

That came after an almost €4,000 increase in the average figures between December 2017 and January.

Compared to figures for March 2017, prices have risen by just under €30,000 in a year from €162,835 to the current average figure of €192,462.

A year ago, in May 2017, the average cost of a residential property in Dundalk stood at €165,870.

The mean prices for household dwellings and split into areas determined by Eircode in the latest RPP Index figures, released by the Central Statistics Office last week.

The current figure for average house prices in Dundalk now sits at at it's highest point since the Central Statistics Office started releasing the figures via Eircode.

In January 2017, the average house sale price in the Dundalk area was €158,706. As recently as September 2016, the figure for the A91 postcode stood at €150,000.

Elsewhere in the region, the average house price in Drogheda is €229,103 while costs in Carrickmacross and Castleblayney sit at €161,279 and €122,578 respectively. As with Dundalk, these prices have seen little or no change month-on-month.

The ten most expensive Eircode areas by average price are all in Dublin while outside Dublin the most expensive Eircode areas are A63 Greystones and A98 Bray on the commuter belt.

The least expensive Eircode area over the last 12 months was F35 Ballyhaunis, ahead of Castlerea and Clones.

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) is designed to measure the change in the average level of prices paid by households for residential properties sold in Ireland. The RPPI specifically excludes non-household purchases, non-market purchases and self-builds (i.e where the land is purchased separately).