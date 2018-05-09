Lucky players bag almost €30,000 in Louth GAA lottery wins

Two local Louth GAA clubs made some supporters very happy this week with two massive lotto jackpot wins - including one Dundalk man bagging over €20,000 in the Geraldines GFC weekly draw.

Thomas Soraghan of the Ardee Road in Dundalk picked the number 1, 5, 14 and 15 to land the huge Geradlines club jackpot of €20,800.

Meanwhile, in Castlebellingham, Steven O'Reilly was the lucky man who took home the prize of €8,600 from the O'Connell's GFC weekly lotto draw.

Steven's numbers 15, 18, 21 and 32 all came through to hand him the bumper cash prize. His ticket was sold by L Walsh.

Both Geraldines and O'Connell's Lotto draws were made on Tuesday night, May 8th.

The Geraldines GFC lotto jackpot reverts back to €3,000 next week, while the O'Connell's prize fund will begin again at €2,000.